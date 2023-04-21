Chargers met with OU DB Justin Broiles

Some of the last minute prospect meetings are still trickling in and it looks like one of them for the Los Angeles Chargers included meeting Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles.

Chargers and Bears spoke with Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles to express interest earlier this week, per league source.



Gauntlet of teams Justin Broiles met with at Tropical Bowl

Broiles played mainly Free Safety for the Sooners and the 5th year senior has played all 26 games over the last two seasons. In that time he amassed 124 tackles, three interceptions, and four passes defended.

While those tackle numbers are impressive his athletic testing was one of the worst I’ve seen so far this season. He had a relative athletic score of 1.01 due to his 4.76 40 yard dash, 7.17 3-cone, and 9’3 broad jump at only 191 pounds. He’s also 24 years old already.

With his age, size, and testing numbers, I would think he is possibly an undrafted free agent at best.

Dane Brugler has Broiles as his 86th ranked safety in his 2023 edition of “The Beast.”