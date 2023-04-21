Chargers met with Kentucky CB Keidron Smith

The Chargers continue to do their homework on this cornerback class as they just recently met with Kentucky’s Keidron Smith, per The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Smith has also recently met with the Commanders and Dolphins.

More player visits/meetings:



• Kentucky DB Keidron Smith met with the Commanders, Chargers & Dolphins.



• CMU RB Lew Nichols visited Green Bay Denver, and Cincy.



•Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner visited the Rams and also attended Washington’s local pro day a few weeks ago. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 19, 2023

Smith has great size at 6’2 and 204 pounds with a notable amount of experience playing both safety and cornerback between his time at Ole Miss and Kentucky. In 29 starts with the Rebels, Smith recorded five interceptions and 26 pass breakups over his first four collegiate seasons.

In his final season after transferring to Kentucky, he finished with with 46 tackles, two more picks, seven pass breakups, one defensive touchdown, and a forced fumble. For his efforts, SEC coaches named him a second-team all-conference selection after starting 12 games for the Wildcats.

The main knock on Smith is that he lacks the ideal long speed for the position at the next level. However, he makes up for it with natural instincts at the position, as shown by his seven career interceptions.

With his skillset, I wouldn’t shrug off the idea that his best position at the next level is safety. The Chargers certainly need more bodies on the back end and Smith is an intriguing day three prospect who was found to be talented enough to warrant an invite to this year’s Senior Bowl.