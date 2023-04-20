Chargers given C+ offseason grade ahead of NFL draft

The Chargers have been extremely quiet this offseason, especially compared to the spending spree they went on this time a year ago. Up to this point, only one new name has been added to the roster in veteran Eric Kendricks. However, they’ve made plenty of in-house moves by re-signing key role players such as offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, and punter J.K. Scott.

The absence of any big splash signing or “crown jewel” of the free agent class is a quick way for those outside the fan base to dismiss the team’s efforts this offseason. That’s why it isn’t all that surprising to see Bleacher Report’s own Kristopher Knox hand the Chargers a C+ offseason grade in their latest piece from the site.

“The Los Angeles Chargers had two big issues in 2022. Their offense wasn’t particularly efficient—14th in yards per pass attempt (6.1) and 30th in yards per rush (3.8)—and its run defense ranked last in yards per carry allowed (5.2).” “Replacing Joe Lombardi with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should help address the first issue. Moore’s Dallas offenses have ranked in the top five in scoring and the top 10 in yards per pass in each of the past two years. While Los Angeles hasn’t done a ton to address the second issue, it did add linebacker Eric Kendricks to help replace Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy. “The Chargers are well positioned to continue improving their run defense in the draft and perhaps replace recently retired safety Nasir Adderley. Oh, and the Chargers still have star running back Austin Ekeler, even though he has requested a trade.” “L.A. hasn’t been especially active in the free-agent or trade markets, but it’s still been a positive offseason.”

The Bolts had plenty of players hit free agency and many were unsure just how many impact players they would be able to retain based on how cash-strapped they were, on top of Justin Herbert’s impending contract extension.

Still, they managed to lock down their starting right tackle at a good price, signed back one of their best pass rushers from a season ago, and kept their special teams core together.

No one ever expected things to be flashy this offseason, but the Chargers have done enough to keep themselves from moving backwards ahead of another pivotal year under Brandon Staley.