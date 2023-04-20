Chargers had Minnesota EDGE Thomas Rush in for Top 30 visit

After injuries took their toll at the position in 2022, the Chargers would be wise to find plenty of reinforcements at edge rusher prior to the upcoming 2023 campaign. Losing Joey Bosa for 12 games was an immense hit and the Chargers can’t afford to waste another season without a strong core at one of the game’s premium positions.

Whether that’s with a high draft picks and/or taking fliers on players during day three or as UDFAs, everything should be on the table.

One name to keep an eye on as a potential late-round pick or UDFA is Minnesota edge rusher Thomas Rush (extra points for the great name). Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chargers brought Rush in for a Top 30 visit following his excellent pro day. At 6’3 and 251 pounds, Rush recorded a notable 4.56 40-yard dash with a 35.5” vertical and a 10’3 broad jump.

Minnesota @GopherFootball outside linebacker Thomas Rush had a 30 visit with #Chargers per league source. Excelled @NFLPABowl two sacks, one tackle for loss, three tackles. Aced Pro Day. At 6-3, 251, ran 4.56, 35.5 vertical, 19 bench reps, 10-3 broad jump, 4.22 short shuttle pic.twitter.com/ktgElYOA5P — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 20, 2023

Rush’s best season came in 2021 when he recorded a career-high 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He saw his production take a hit in 2022 as he finished with just 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble.

Rush played mainly as a standup edge rusher in Minnesota’s odd front but also spent time off the ball on occasion. While his numbers show he possesses ideal athleticism for the position, he doesn’t necessarily pop on film. His best work is actually in the run game where he does a phenomenal job of setting the edge and forcing runs back inside. He has strong hands but needs to polish his toolbox beyond trying to out-muscle opposing offensive linemen.