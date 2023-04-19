Chargers showing interest in Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith

The Chargers have been doing their due diligence on a number of receivers this draft cycle and it’s no surprise that most of them come with some form of elite speed or dynamic play-making abiilty.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are one of a number of teams showing interest in Florida A&M wideout Xavier Smith. Other teams keeping tabs on Smith include the Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, and Bills.

The 5’9, 170-pound Smith played three seasons for the Rattlers and was productive in each of them.

As a freshman in 2019, he caught 77 passes for 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns. After the pandemic took away his team’s 2020 season, Smith returned to the gridiron in 2021 to post a 64-713-3 stat line while also chipping in a rushing score.

In his final season at A&M, Smith posted a career-high 87 receptions for 1,021 yards and once again matched his high mark of 11 touchdowns. For good measure, he also tossed a touchdown on four pass attempts.