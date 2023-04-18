Chargers to meet with Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate

Early in March, the Chargers reportedly met with former Utah/Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate at the NFL combine. The team must have liked what they saw as the Chargers are reportedly scheduled to meet with Diabate once more, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

A few pre-Draft visits for projected Day 2 and 3 picks:



—Illinois S Sydney Brown and RB Chase Brown meeting with the #Buccaneers tomorrow

—Michigan State WR Jayden Reed meeting with the #49ers

—Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate meeting with the #Chargers — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 18, 2023

As stated in the tweet above, Diabate is expected to come off the board late on day two or early on day three. The versatile defender played three seasons at Florida where he saw his starting snaps as a true freshman in 2019. He broke out immediately with the Gators as he ended his first collegiate season with 4.5 sacks.

Over the next two seasons, Diabate totaled 156 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and just 1.5 sacks with an interception and two forced fumbles. He then chose to transfer to Utah where he felt he could make a bigger impact on the field for the Utes than with the Gators.

In his lone season in the Pac-12, Diabate recorded 58 total tackles to go with career highs in both tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (five). He turned that performance into an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl but unfortunately did not get the call to attend the NFL combine.

At Utah’s pro day, the 6’3, 227-pound Diabate ran a 4.52 40 with an elite broad jump of 11’0 and an excellent three-cone time of 6.96.

Tom Telesco has always coveted versatile chess pieces on defense and the team also happens to be short on linebackers heading into the draft. Diabate seems like an excellent fit for the Chargers, but only time will tell if he ends up wearing powder blue in 2023.