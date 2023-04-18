Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Let’s have another great one. You all know what to do.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from Brandon Staley’s latest presser (Chargers.com)

Top player quotes from the start of voluntary offseason activities (Chargers.com)

Where do the Chargers stand at edge rusher heading into the 2023 NFL draft? (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers landed two Texas players in this new mock draft (Bolt Beat)

These 10 teams have a high chance of trading up or down in this year’s draft (CBS Sports)

Peter Schrager’s latest mock draft (NFL.com)

Matthew Stafford is feeling refreshed but knows he’s not 25 anymore (NFL.com)

Paris Johnson Jr. is meeting with the Cardinals before heading to the Jets (Pro Football Talk)

Potential trades we could end up seeing during the draft (Bleacher Report)

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay just dropped an alternating three-round mock draft (ESPN+)