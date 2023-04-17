Chargers re-sign WR Jalen Guyton

The Chargers all of a sudden may not be as receiver-thirsty heading into this draft as we all thought.

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers have officially re-signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton. The Bolts on the field today for voluntary offseason activities and Guyton was seen on the field with the other wideouts before the news of the signing officially dropped.

Guyton’s 2022 season was cut short in week three after coming down with a torn ACL. In all, he played just 29 snaps last season and ended with just a pair of receptions for 64 yards.

The Chargers’ biggest draft need all offseason has been a wide receiver with some level of speed to help take the top off opposing defenses. Guyton has been known to do just that, but the Chargers need a player who can develop and eventually become one of the team’s top two wideouts, not a former undrafted free agent who will never be any higher than fourth on the team’s depth chart. This should not stop the Chargers from likely taking a wide receiver with one of their first two picks.

When it comes to consistency and keeping Justin Herbert comfortable with the weapons around him, however, this is a good signing that reinforces the depth at such an important position.