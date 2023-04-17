Justin Herbert Contract Watch: Eagles ink Jalen Hurts to record-breaking 5-year, $255 million contract

The Eagles just made history by signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract that will make him the highest paid NFL player ever. The contract also includes $179 million guaranteed and could pay him as much as $274.304 million through 2028.

Hurts’ deal comes as the first domino in a line of other quarterbacks waiting for their next contract extensions in Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

Obviously what matters most here is how this deal potentially affects that of Herbert’s prospective next contract. After all, usually it’s the teams who get their deals done the earliest that come out the other end in the better financial position.

As it stands, per CBS Sports, Herbert’s current market value is around six years and $46.675 million. Despite being the first player in NFL history to begin his career with three-straight 4,000-yard seasons, his lack of a playoff resume (one game) compared to that of Hurts and Burrow who have each spent time in one of the last two Super Bowls.

With this deal now done, there’s now a chance Herbert and his camp will look for a number that exceeds Hurts’ $51 million per year average. Should the Chargers end up giving him that type of money, I don’t think you’ll catch anyone from the fan base complaining about it. The Chargers are one of he luckiest teams in the NFL when it comes to having a young stud at quarterback and he’s going to be worth every penny of whatever that final number is on his inevitable contract extension.