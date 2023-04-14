Chargers have met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but that’s not stopping them from doing their homework on a local product who is earning more and more hype in the draft process as the draft inches closer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are one of a handful of teams who have recently met with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The former Bruin played five collegiate seasons and finished his career with 10,710 passing yards and 88 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 more touchdowns on the ground. In his final season under head coach Chip Kelly, DTR produced 3814 yards of offense and 39 total touchdowns (27 passing, 12 rushing).

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the more intriguing QBs in the draft, has visited the #Browns, #49ers, #Raiders, #Chargers, #Eagles and #Bengals, per source. Some teams intrigued by his mobility/arm strength. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

Despite his slim frame at 6’2 and 203 pounds, Thompson-Robinson has one of the strongest arms in the class. While at the combine, DTR tied Josh Allen’s mark of 62 mph when testing for velocity.

On top of that, he’s got some serious athleticism that will surely get him drafted earlier than others would expect. While not on the same level of Anthony Richardson in terms of the size/weight/speed combination, DTR’s 4.56 in the 40 is just fine alongside his 4.44 short shuttle time and a 7.28 in the three-cone.

I've seen basically zero talk about Dorian Thompson-Robinson this draft season, so I just wanted remind people he's out there.



QBs with DTR's arm and athleticism always get drafted. pic.twitter.com/DJso6XTdWY — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 7, 2023

Obviously the Chargers are looking for nothing more than a backup quarterback with upside, but it’s interesting nonetheless to see them tied to a passer in this class.

It’s likely nothing to take note of, but it’s interesting nonetheless.