Justin Herbert to partake in ‘The Catch’ fishing tournament with other NFL stars

Justin Herbert is a man of many talents.

When he’s not throwing the football a quarter mile on Sundays, he’s either cooking something tasty on his smoker, hitting the links with his teammates, or enjoying a nice leisurely day with a line in the water.

With plenty of time left for rest and relaxation this offseason, Herbert is taking full advantage of it. This Saturday, the Chargers quarterback will be one of nine players to take part in the Sport Fishing Championship “The Catch” tournament off the coast of Florida.

The other players participating include Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon, and a trio of wideouts in DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, and A.J. Brown.

Players will be separated into four teams with Herbert being paired with AFC rival Jones.

The other teams will be Cook/Judon, Surtain/Williams, and Hopkins/Hill/Brown.

“Catch-and-release” will be the format and the event is scheduled to broadcast on CBS at 11:00 a.m. PT.