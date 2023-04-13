Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The 2023 NFL draft is officially two weeks away and it couldn’t get here soon enough.

And now for today’s links.

Justin Herbert and eight other NFL stars will take place in a fishing tournament this weekend (NFL.com)

The Chargers made some changes to their coaching staff on Wednesday (Chargers.com)

Could Hendon Hooker ultimately play a role in the Chargers’ draft plans? (Bolt Beat)

Three dream scenarios for the Chargers in this year’s draft (Bolt Beat)

Projecting the best top-two picks for each NFL team (NFL.com)

Michael Pittman Jr. is not worried about a contract extension right now (Pro Football Talk)

What would it take for the Seahawks to draft a quarterback at No. 5? (ESPN)

Everything you need to know about the latest drama surrounding Saquon Barkley (Pro Football Network)

The latest draft buzz around all 32 teams (ESPN+)

Could the Texans really come away from the draft without a quarterback? (Sports Illustrated)