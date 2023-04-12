Chargers add to 2023 coaching staff

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced several changes to their 2023 coaching staff. In all, the Chargers have hired two new coaches while promoting two others to new roles.

First, the team is hiring Will Harris to be the team’s newest assistant defensive backs coach. Harris has most been recently served as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Georgia Southern University. Before that, he coached defensive backs at the University of Washington form 2018-2021.

The other new coach to join the Chargers is Phil Serchia. Serchia comes to LA by way of Hutchinson Community College where he served as the offensive coordinator over the past three seasons. In 2022, Hutchinson led the country in scoring at 44.0 points per game en route to their second-straight appearance in the NJCAA National Championship Game.

As for the other changes, Mike Hiestand is now going to work on the defensive side of the ball as a “front seven specialist” while John Timu will now help Jay Rodgers as the assistant defensive line coach.