Chargers met with TCU RB Kendre Miller

TCU running back Kendre Miller helped lead the Horned Frogs to the CFP National Championship this past season and it looks like that’s helped him garner plenty of interest during the pre-draft circuit.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Miller got a chance to meet with both the Rams and Chargers this past Saturday while at the school. Other teams he currently has top 30 visits with include the Bills, Cardinals, and Giants.

At 5’11 and 215 pounds, Miller checks plenty of boxes when it comes to his size, strength, and production. After posting 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, Miller broke out with a whopping 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground for the Horned Frogs. He managed just 229 yards receiving in three seasons which paints him as a likely two-down back only at the next level.

On film, Miller can hit creases hard and will use his strong lower-body to jump through cracks in the defense to gain some tough yards. He runs a bit higher than you’d like but he manages to break enough arm tackles in the process. At the same time, I don’t know if that’s just because he’s running against Big 12 defenses or of he’s really that tough to bring down.

Miller is currently being viewed as a late-round pick and hasn’t gotten the chance to workout for scouts as he continues to recover from an MCL injury he sustained during the team’s CFP Semifinal victory over Michigan.