Chargers meeting with Purdue CB Reese Taylor

Last year, the Chargers used two late-round picks to draft a pair of cornerbacks in Ja’Sir Taylor (sixth round) and Deane Leonard (seventh). Taylor saw time on defense due to sporadic injuries across the position while Leonard played mainly on special teams during his rookie season.

The Chargers are once again doing their homework on the lesser-known corners in this class and one of those players is reportedly former Purdue and Indiana defender Reese Taylor. Per Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Reese is meeting with the Chargers on today (Tuesday) in Los Angeles.

#Purdue DB Reese Taylor has a visit in Los Angeles today with the Chargers. He worked out at the Colts local pro day on Monday and stayed and met with staff afterward. pic.twitter.com/Fn2cb5lQ9q — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) April 11, 2023

Reese played four seasons at Indiana before transferring to in-state rival Purdue for his final year of eligibility. After starting his career at cornerback, Reese transitioned to offense where he saw time at both running back and wide receiver. Even more impressive, he served as the team’s backup quarterback during the final four games of the season.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, he transitioned back to defense where he played in 11 games and started one. He finished his time with the Hoosiers recording two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, with 74 total tackles.

In his lone year with the Boilermakers, Reese notched 34 tackles, a lone interception, and five pass breakups.

At Purdue’s pro day, Reese put together a great workout headlined by some elite agility numbers. His 40 time of 4.46 will do the trick at his size (5’10, 190 pounds), but it was his 4.07 short shuttle and 6.63 three-cone drill that really grabbed the attention of scouts. Add in his vertical jump of 38.5” and you’ve got yourself a very athletic player to mold at a premium position.