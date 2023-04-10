Chargers among teams at Clemson’s pro day workout for Myles Murphy, KJ Henry

While the positions of wide receiver and tight end have been dominating the mock drafts for the Chargers, we cannot count out the possibility of adding an edge rusher after what we all witnessed this past season. Joey Bosa is inching closer to 30 years old and the guy across from him, veteran Khalil Mack, is already over that hump.

Knowing that it’s just third-year player Chris Rumph III behind them, the Chargers almost can’t afford to come away from this draft without another potential role player at the position. Depending on how the first 20 picks shake out, it wouldn’t be completely out of the realm of possibility that the Chargers take one in the first.

Unlikely, I’d say, but not surprising.

With this in mind, it’s not shocking to see that that the Chargers sent personnel to Clemson’s latest pro day where edge rushers Myles Murphy and KJ Henry worked out for those in attendance. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer was on the initial report.

I’m told reps from the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Packers, Titans and Panthers were at yesterday’s Clemson workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry. #Panthers exec Samir Suleiman and scout Kaleb Leach were among the attendees for Carolina, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 5, 2023

Murphy ended up with a really solid workout that was headlined by a 4.53 40-yard dash while weighing in at 268 pounds on his 6’4 1⁄ 2 frame. His short shuttle time of 4.29 was also notable while his 7.21 in the three-cone was just fine. Overall, his relative athletic score of 9.71 ended up well into the “elite” range.

The standout pass rusher played three seasons for the Tigers where he finished his career with 36 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks with six forced fumbles.

Henry ran and worked out at the NFL combine where he posted a solid 40 time of 4.63 at 6’4 and 251 pounds. After passing on agility tests in Indianapolis, he recorded times of 4.45 in the short shuttle and 7.47 in the three-cone. Both times are fine, but nothing spectacular.

Henry ended his lengthy career at Clemson with 28 tackles for loss and 13 total sacks across five season (including a redshirt year where he played in two games).

Now that we’ve got complete athletic profiles on both players, each of them look much more like straight-line athletes as opposed to being super twitched-up off the edge. With average jump measurements, they’re not going to explode off the line compared to other top quarterback chasers but the speed to bend around the corner is definitely there.