Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

The Chargers were in attendance at Clemson’s pro day workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry (Chargers Wire)

The Bengals will likely sign Zeke Elliott before he’d land with the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Three contracts that are holding back the Chargers from making more moves in free agency (Bolt Beat)

Which Chargers players should switch their jersey number to #0? (LA Football Network)

Who are the best free agents that are still available? (CBS Sports)

Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year, $18 million deal to join the Ravens (CBS Sports)

Bryce Young is being hosted by the Panthers on Tuesday (NFL.com)

The Titans gave Jeffery Simmons a massive four-year extension over the weekend (ESPN)

Carson Palmer calls Joe Burrow “better” than Patrick Mahomes (Pro Football Talk)

Determining the best draft pick of all time for each NFL franchise (Sports Illustrated)