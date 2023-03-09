 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers restructured the contracts of WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

The move clears over $14 million in cap space.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Chargers fans woke up to some great news on Thursday morning as NFL insider Field Yates reported that the team has restructured the contracts of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ahead of next week’s start to free agency. The move frees up $14.3775 million in cap space and the team now sits $8,694,948 over the cap.

The restructure also means that Allen and Williams hold 2024 cap hits of $34,717,500 and $32,460,000, respectively. That obviously won’t be the case a year from now and the Chargers will have to make some tough decisions once again when that time comes.

With the Chargers now much closer to getting their cap situation in the green, expect another move to be made in the coming days. Right now, Matt Feiler getting cut seems like the next logical move as the move would save $6.5 million immediately. The Bolts are also big fans of some of the guards in the upcoming class so I’d expect a Feiler replacement coming via Jamaree Salyer sliding in or the team grabbing a mid-round prospect in this year’s draft.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...