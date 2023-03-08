Free Agent Upgrades For The Chargers

The Lightning Round Podcast continues it’s offseason coverage with just a couple more days before Free Agency; on this episode they cover outside free agents that could improve the Chargers roster. The guys go bargain shopping and cover some of the Chargers biggest needs and provide some players in their price range that the team could sign to improve their roster. They breakdown why the players would be good fits for the roster, comparable contracts to each player and how long they’d sign them for. In order, they cover free agent edge rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks, free safeties, wide receivers, tight ends, centers and back up quarterbacks.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

