Chargers snag USC WR Jordan Addison in Todd McShay’s latest mock

As more and more post-combine mock drafts begin to pour in, we’ll begin to get a clearer and clearer picture on where the media believes the Chargers will eventually go with the 21st pick in this year’s draft.

Yesterday, CBS Sports had the Bolts selecting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer is as well-rounded as they get at his position coming out of the draft but there’s some that likely believe a tight end won’t move the needle on offense as much as the Chargers would want from this year’s first-round pick.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock over at ESPN, he has the Chargers nabbing one of the draft’s best wideouts in USC’s Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff winner.

At 5’11 an 173 pounds, Addison is certainly on the smaller side when it comes to the ideal playmaker in the NFL, but his resume, film, and production across three seasons (and two different schools) speaks for itself, and the Chargers would be smart to continue giving Justin Herbert more weapons on cheap deals as they transition out of his rookie deal.

Here’s what McShay had to say about the pick:

“Mike Williams played 13 games last season, and Keenan Allen appeared in 10. Both have just two years left on their deals, too. So while the Chargers will rightfully be focusing on securing quarterback Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future with a big extension this offseason, they should also think about how they can support him in this offense. Addison has great instincts and burst in the open field, and he can win 50-50 balls downfield. And as we saw with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he can create separation on vertical shots, which is Herbert’s bread and butter. Across three seasons at two different schools — he transferred from Pitt in 2022 — Addison piled up 3,134 yards and 29 TD catches.”

Addison would certainly be a jumping off point from the traditional wide receivers we’ve seen throughout Tom Telesco’s tenure as general manager. The top four wideouts on the Chargers prior to the 2022 regular season all measured in somewhere between 6’1 and 6’4 and each one weighed at least 210 pounds. Addison joining that group would certainly take the averages down, but there’s no mistaking that his game would help round out a pass-catching corps that has long centered around short and intermediate gains without much chance for yards after the catch.

Addison immediately opens up the playbook in both the intermediate and deep parts of the field while also adding yet another pass-catcher who is tough as nails at the catch point, regardless of what the scale might tell you. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Addison to Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks, which should excite many as the latter has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL with his propensity for the big play.

As we inch closer and closer to the draft, I’ve come to like this pairing with the Chargers more and more. When I’m watching the combine, I really try to take note of how smooth and natural the receivers look throughout drills such as the gauntlet. I don’t have the numbers to back this up, but it’s usually the ones who look effortless on the field that end up making a name for themselves at the next level. I saw it with AJ Brown several years ago. It was the same for CeeDee Lamb. Addison was as buttery as it gets while going through on-field drills.

not enough people talking about jordan addison coming out of the combine. 4.49 + how smooth he was in the on field drills >

this is what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/LtkVMFaHOr — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) March 6, 2023

As always, let me know your thoughts on this potential selection below and if you’d be content with Addison in the powder blue!