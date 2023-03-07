Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone’s week started out great. As always, feel free to use this post to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds this morning.

And now for today’s links.

Chargers 2023 free agency tracker (Chargers.com)

What the Chargers learned from the 2023 NFL Combine (Chargers.com)

Derrick Ansley believes Tommy Donatell will have no issues transitioning to full-time secondary coach (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers may be able to replace Drue Tranquill with a veteran linebacker in free agency (Bolt Beat)

Five teams that must make a splash in free agency (NFL.com)

Geno Smith signed a three-year deal to stay in Seattle (NFL.com)

Todd McShay’s latest 2023 mock draft (ESPN+)

Potential landing spots for Courtland Sutton (Pro Football Network)

Winners and losers from Derek Carr signing with the Saints (CBS Sports)

K.J. Osborn helped pull a man from a burning car (Pro Football Talk)