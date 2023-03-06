3 winners, 2 losers from Day 4 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine came to an end on Sunday evening with offensive linemen and running backs concluding the week-long event that culminated with four days of on-field testing and drills.

Here are our final round of winners and losers from this year’s event.

Winners

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

After current Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs set the vertical jump record at the combine among offensive linemen back in 2020 (36.5”), Freeland just edged him out for the top mark with a stellar 37”. He also showed elite explosion in the broad with a 10’ jump, the best mark by three inches.

To help round out his great workout, Freeland ran the second fastest 40 with a 4.98 which was paired with a position-best 1.68 10-yard split. The latter number is an elite mark and already put Freeland among great company. We’ll see how he handles the bench press on Monday, but overall he checks the athleticism boxes and now just need to show coaches he can add play strength and become much better at handling power rushers on the field.

BYU's Blake Freeland with a 37" vertical jump, the best recorded by an OL at the Combine.



That's better than some notable WRs:

AJ Brown (36.5)

Michael Pittman (36.5)

DeAndre Hopkins (36.0)

Stefon Diggs (35.0)

CeeDee Lamb (34.5)

Amari Cooper (33.0) pic.twitter.com/nNgqqi8tOU — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) March 5, 2023

OT Braeden Daniels, Utah

Daniels was expected to test well and he did just that on Sunday with some top marks across the board. Daniels’ 1.71 10-yard split was second among all linemen and his explosive numbers also reflected his lower-body strength as he recorded a 30.5” in the vertical and a 9’1” in the broad.

The former Utah standout is a bit on the leaner side at 6’4 and just a hair under 300 pounds, but he’s got a great athletic foundation to work with and develop him into a potential starter in the next two or three years.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

While many view Bijan Robinson as the top back in the class, there are also plenty that view Gibbs as a near-RB1(B) who could end up having a more productive career in the NFL when it’s all said and done. One of the easiest and most common NFL comps for Gibbs has been Alvin Kamara of the Saints with the way Gibbs showed he could be a threat for the Crimson Tide no matter where he lined up or where he received the football.

After scorching to a 4.36 40 time at 5’9 and 199 pounds, it’s easy to see how easily Gibbs will fit into any style of offense at the next level. He’s a decisive runner that has a knack for finding the right crease to gain chunk yards while also possessing the elite elusiveness to help turn nothing into something.

Robinson remains RB1 after a stellar performance of his own in Indy but Gibbs is truly right there with him.

Losers

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Forsyth wasn’t one of the big names coming into the NFL Combine but he was noted on his NFL Draft profile that his expectation as an NFL player was to be a “good backup with potential to develop into a starter.”

After teetering on the line as a day three draft pick, Forsyth’s draft stock certainly had to take a hit after testing near the bottom across the board among offensive linemen.

After deciding against running in the 40, Forsyth showed very poor explosive numbers in the form of a 20.5” vertical (worst by three inches) and a 7’11” in the broad (also the worst mark by three inches).

RB Kenny McIntoch, Georgia

After helping Georgia win their second national championship in as many years, McIntosh unsurprisingly had some hype surrounding him prior to both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2023 NFL Combine. After all, the Bulldogs have consistently churned out competent backs over the past decade and McIntosh was seemingly the next in line.

Unfortunately, the 6’0, 204-pounder didn’t show up in the one drill he actually performed in Indy. McIntosh recorded an underwhelming 4.62 in the 40 and decided against doing any of the other agility or jumping drills. During on-field drills, McIntosh showed a lack of burst and simply did not do anything else to stand out from a position full of good mid-round players.