2023 NFL Scouting Combine day 4: Which running backs and offensive linemen am I watching?

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine was fun to watch with the wide receivers and quarterbacks putting on quite a show.

Today we have the running backs and offensive linemen. While the Chargers don’t have a glaring hole at either of these positions, though that could change depending on what happens with Trey Pipkins during free agency, both are positions that the Chargers could add too during the draft.

This is a good group of running backs from Bijan Robinson who could be a Jonathan Taylor level talent, to guys with game breaking speed like Devon Achane, to extremely productive guys with size concerns like Deuce Vaughn.

On the offensive line there are some really good tackle options and a lot of intriguing “tweener” prospects that played tackle in college and may have to move inside at the NFL level but still possess high end tackle athleticism.

So who am I watching?

Running back

Bijan Robinson - Texas

Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama

Devon Achane - Texas A&M

Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

Tyjae Spears - Tulane

Chase Brown - Illinois

Kendre Miller - TCU

Roschon Johnson - Texas

Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina

Offensive Line

Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

Cody Mauch - North Dakota State

Darnell Wright - Tennessee

Steve Avila - TCU

Anton Harrison - Oklahoma

Olu Oluwatimi - Michigan

Carter Warren - Pittsburgh

Jaelyn Duncan - Maryland