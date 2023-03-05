2023 NFL Scouting Combine day 4: Which running backs and offensive linemen am I watching?

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine was fun to watch with the wide receivers and quarterbacks putting on quite a show.
Today we have the running backs and offensive linemen. While the Chargers don’t have a glaring hole at either of these positions, though that could change depending on what happens with Trey Pipkins during free agency, both are positions that the Chargers could add too during the draft.
This is a good group of running backs from Bijan Robinson who could be a Jonathan Taylor level talent, to guys with game breaking speed like Devon Achane, to extremely productive guys with size concerns like Deuce Vaughn.
On the offensive line there are some really good tackle options and a lot of intriguing “tweener” prospects that played tackle in college and may have to move inside at the NFL level but still possess high end tackle athleticism.
So who am I watching?
Running back
Bijan Robinson - Texas
Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama
Devon Achane - Texas A&M
Zach Charbonnet - UCLA
Tyjae Spears - Tulane
Chase Brown - Illinois
Kendre Miller - TCU
Roschon Johnson - Texas
Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina
Offensive Line
Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota
Cody Mauch - North Dakota State
Darnell Wright - Tennessee
Steve Avila - TCU
Anton Harrison - Oklahoma
Olu Oluwatimi - Michigan
Carter Warren - Pittsburgh
Jaelyn Duncan - Maryland
Loading comments...