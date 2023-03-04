4 winners and 3 losers from day three of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Winners

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt has long been a top-five receiver prospect since the end of the college football season and his performance on Friday may have solidified himself to be one of the top three wideouts taken on day one of the draft.

His day was headlined by a 4.40 in the 40 to go with a 40” vertical (fourth) and an 11’3 in the broad (first). During the on-field drills, he was a smooth strider and looked every bit the wideout that we all saw torch Alabama just several months ago.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

If there ever was a winner at the NFL Combine, it’s Richardson.

After measuring in at 6’4 and 244 pounds, he went and set the NFL Combine record for quarterbacks in both the vertical and broad with a 40.5” and a 10”9’, respectively. For good measure, he hit the under of his forty time prop with a 4.44.

Again, this guy is 6’4 and 244 pounds. 244! He’s about as raw as they come for a first-round quarterback but in a modern NFL world where elite physical specimens at the most important position are becoming more and more common, teams will be willing to risk it all for the chance at the next great thing.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia and Zack Kuntz Old Dominion

This TE class is full of hyper athletic freaks this year but two stand out above the rest. Darnell Washington measured in at just shy of 6’7 and 265 pounds and at that size posted a 31” vertical, a 10’2 broad jump, and then blazed a 4.65 40 yard dash. As crazy impressive as that is at that size, Zack Kuntz outdid him. Kuntz, a Penn State transfer, measured in just over 6’7 and 255 pounds and jumped out of the gym with a 40” vertical, a 10’8 broad jump, and a 4.55 40 yard dash. Just absolutely bananas numbers for a guy that size.

Losers

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte was once viewed as the next superstar receiver to come out of LSU following a Freshman All-American season 2020 where he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 total games. Injuries plagued him in 2021 before he underwhelmed in his final season where he caught just two touchdowns.

After initially announcing his return to LSU for a fourth season, Boutte changed his mind and decided to enter the draft. Unfortunately, his time at the combine began on a very low note with his explosive numbers nearing the bottom of the barrel. Boutte posted an atrocious 29” vertical which was the worst mark at the position by over four inches. Historically, that’s in the second percentile among recorded measurements for receivers at the combine. His broad jump wasn’t much better at 9’10” which was second worst at his position.

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer is one of the top tight ends in the class on many boards but he tested fairly average. He measured in with arms under 32” and despite cutting weight down to 249 pounds he only had a 32.5” vertical jump, a 9’10 broad jump, and a 4.75 40 yard dash. He was never going to be the most athletic guy in the tight end group but with the way most of the group stood out athletically, this was a bad day for him.

WR Tank Dell, Houston

Everyone knew Tank Dell was small, so measuring in at 5’8 165 pounds was not a surprise. However when you measure in that small you better have eye popping athletic numbers, like Rondale Moore did. Dell did not. He only managed a 10’1 broad jump, didn’t post a vertical, and ran a 4.49 40 yard dash. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but again, when you’re that small, it needs to be better. For comparison, defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore rand the same 40 yard dash time, and had a 5” better broad jump than Dell while being 117 pounds heavier.