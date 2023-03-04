2023 NFL Scouting Combine day 3: Which wide receivers, quarterbacks, and tight ends am I watching?

For the Chargers today might just be the most important day of on field work for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. With the wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks doing their field work today, I could realistically see the Chargers drafting two to three players from the group that are out there on the field today.
The lists of who I’m watching today are almost too long to list and a lot of them are first and second round targets so I’ll just list the highlights, but I’ll basically be watching ALL of the wide receivers and tight ends out there today.
The testing will be important but I’ll be paying close attention to the positional drills as well to look for how smooth or stiff some of these tight ends look, and how some of these wide receivers run their routes and secure catches.
Wide Receivers
Jaylin Hyatt - Tennessee
Jordan Addison - USC
Quentin Johnston - TCU
Zay Flowers - Boston College
Josh Downs - North Carolina
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State
A.T. Perry - Wake Forrest
Tank Dell - Houston
Marvin Mims Jr - Oklahoma
Jayden Reed - Michigan State
Tyler Scott - Cincinnati
Trey Palmer - Nebraska
Tre Tucker - Cincinnati
Tight End
Luke Musgrave - Oregon State
Darnell Washington - Georgia
Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
Tucker Kraft - South Dakota State
Josh Whyle - Cincinnati
Sam LaPorta - Iowa
