2023 NFL Scouting Combine day 3: Which wide receivers, quarterbacks, and tight ends am I watching?

For the Chargers today might just be the most important day of on field work for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. With the wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks doing their field work today, I could realistically see the Chargers drafting two to three players from the group that are out there on the field today.

The lists of who I’m watching today are almost too long to list and a lot of them are first and second round targets so I’ll just list the highlights, but I’ll basically be watching ALL of the wide receivers and tight ends out there today.

The testing will be important but I’ll be paying close attention to the positional drills as well to look for how smooth or stiff some of these tight ends look, and how some of these wide receivers run their routes and secure catches.

Wide Receivers

Jaylin Hyatt - Tennessee

Jordan Addison - USC

Quentin Johnston - TCU

Zay Flowers - Boston College

Josh Downs - North Carolina

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

A.T. Perry - Wake Forrest

Tank Dell - Houston

Marvin Mims Jr - Oklahoma

Jayden Reed - Michigan State

Tyler Scott - Cincinnati

Trey Palmer - Nebraska

Tre Tucker - Cincinnati

Tight End

Luke Musgrave - Oregon State

Darnell Washington - Georgia

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame

Tucker Kraft - South Dakota State

Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

Sam LaPorta - Iowa