Former Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko signs with Steelers

Another Chargers free agent has officially signed to play elsewhere in 2023 and this one might sting fans a bit more than most.

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, former Bolts defensive tackle and locker room favorite, Breiden Fehoko, is signing with the Steelers, per his agent David Canter.

The 2020 undrafted free agent out of LSU started three games in this past season after injuries ravaged the position, recording 23 total tackles and his first career tackle or loss. In three seasons with the Chargers, Fehoko started four games and totaled 36 tackles with the aforementioned tackle for loss in 19 career games played.

With one less body in the group, the Chargers defensive line room now includes Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, and David Moa. After the depth of the position was tested greatly last season, I’d expect the Chargers to add a least two more players there either in the draft or as a free agent.