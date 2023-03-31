Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers may consider trading down from the 21st pick (Chargers.com)

The Chargers are showing interest in TCU quarterback Max Duggan (Chargers Wire)

NFL free agency is showing just how shallow the wide receiver room was in 2022 (Bolt Beat)

What could a new contract look like for Justin Herbert? (Pro Football Network)

MetLife Stadium gets new turf after widespread criticism (ESPN)

A new three-round mock draft (CBS Sports)

Ranking every quarterback move from this offseason (CBS Sports)

The Steelers are signing safety/linebacker Keanu Neal to a two-year deal (NFL.com)

The Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in this year’s draft, but Josh McDaniels refutes the report (Pro Football Talk)