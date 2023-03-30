Chargers to work out Louisville OT Trevor Reid

The Chargers may have their starting offensive tackles locked in for the 2023 season but that isn’t stopping them from doing their homework on players to help round out their depth up front.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are scheduled to work out Louisville offensive tackle Trevor Reid this upcoming Monday. Reid just completed his pro day workout this past Tuesday where he posted excellent numbers for the position.

Per Wilson, Reid (6’4 311 pounds) posted an incredible 38” vertical and a 10’4 broad jump before speeding to a 4.90 in the 40. For good measure, he put up a respectable 25 reps on the bench press, as well.

Louisville offensive tackle Trevor Reid works out privately Monday for #Chargers per a league source https://t.co/3rDCrKTwAh — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2023

Reid has been the starter at left tackle for the Cardinals over the past two seasons where he thrived as a run blocker due to his elite athleticism. He wins with strong hands and phenomenal functional strength but he has a tendency to stop his feet when he believes he’s already won with his hands. Reid being able to put it all together on a more consistent basis would unlock his potential even further.

As it stands, offensive linemen with his athleticism don’t come around often so I’d expect Reid to be a hot commodity later on in the draft.