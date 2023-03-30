Chargers Draft: 5 players to watch at their pro days on Thursday, March 30

Thursday is the second-to-last big day of pro days this offseason and we’re keeping this little train running until we’re finished.

Below we have five more players that I believe the Chargers should be interested in who will hit the field today.

Tennessee

EDGE Byron Young

Young was one of the biggest winners from this year’s combine where he recorded a staggering 4.43 in the 40 at 250 pounds. The 6’2 edge rusher lacks ideal length for the elite at the position but he makes up for it with a high-octane motor and an elite first step of the line.

Over his final two seasons with the Vols, Young recorded 23.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks with his seven quarterback takedowns leading the team in 2022. He also lead the entire SEC with 4.80 pressures per game.

There isn’t much more he needs to prove at his pro day as he did every test at the combine except for the short shuttle, but improving on his three-cone time of 7.19 could do him some favors to inch him closer to the upper echelon of this year’s top prospects.

SEC leaders in pressures/game in 2022:



1. Byron Young, Tennessee (4.80)

2. BJ Ojulari, LSU (4.75)

t3. Will Anderson, Alabama (4.33)

t3. Derick Hall, Auburn (4.33)



With his athletic twitch and motor, Young continues to rise. pic.twitter.com/avPY3np5Ze — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 12, 2022

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

When there’s a relative of former Chargers Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson coming out of college, you better believe the Chargers are likely keeping an eye on him, especially when they play a premium position like cornerback.

Despite his 5’8 stature, Hodges-Tomlinson is an elite athlete with a 4.41 time in the 40 and a 39” vertical. His best fit is likely in the slot at the next level where he can rely heavily on his athleticism to jump underneath routes. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “scrappy” tackler and that’s the type of mindset a smaller defender needs if they’re going to be mixing it up in the box from time to time.

His biggest downsides unfortunately include a lack of technical foundation and penalties. He was flagged 14 times this past season, alone.

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with his third big play of the half here (already has an INT and another PBU).



There’s the instincts and feistiness that have so many excited about him as a nickel prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/wZC5Yy7PYt — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 13, 2022

Florida

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

Dexter is a big cat in the middle of the Gators defensive line at 6’6 and 310 pounds. He’s going to be more of a traditional nose tackle at the next level where he can use his massive frame to plug running lanes and bat down passes between the A gaps.

Dexter’s 4.88 in the 40 paints tells us he’s a better athlete than the majority of defensive tackles but just 22 reps on the bench press is a bit on the lighter end than you’d want for someone expected to take on numerous double teams.

He’s got flashes, but I would expect him to come off the board sometime in the middle rounds for a team who doesn’t need him to start right away.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter has some nice flashes. He packs a strong punch, possesses heavy hands, and has a stout lower half to anchor and take on doubles. He also tested very well athletically pic.twitter.com/lMIj2w1UIq — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 24, 2023

Oklahoma

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims might be one of the most underrated receivers in this year’s class and it stems mainly from playing in a Sooner offense that has been extremely quarterback and receiver friendly in recent years. CeeDee Lamb was his own animal but the undersized Mims is getting viewed as a potential product of the system.

The 4.38 40 he ran at the combine will entice teams to give him more looks. That’s for sure. Add on the 39.5” vertical and 10’9” broad jump and you’ve got one of the most athletic wideouts in the class. He’s 5’11 and 183 so some teams may not like those measurements, but he’s a bonafide playmaker with the speed to take the top off the defense.