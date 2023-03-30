The Lightning Round Podcast #323: 2023 Draft Show - Interior Defensive Line

The Lightning Round draft podcast is back with Garrett, Jamie and Craig to share their NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the Interior Defensive Line in the 2023 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal top guys, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The Defensive Tackles they cover on this show are:

Jalen Carter – Georgia

Bryan Bresee – Clemson

Calijah Kancey - Pitt

Siaki Ika – Baylor

Mazi Smith – Michigan

Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!