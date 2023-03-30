Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re nearly done with this year’s pro day schedule! After today, we have tomorrow and then an individual pro day for Myles Murphy (Clemson) on April 4th and another workout at Alabama on April 6th.

The draft is right around the corner! One step at a time!

And now for today’s links.

Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley dove into the depth of the team (Chargers.com)

Drue Tranquill’s contract with the Chiefs continues to burn the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Three draft prospects who could replace DeAndre Carter as the team’s returner (Bolt Beat)

What did the Chargers win total open up at? (LA Football Network)

The Jets now have the longest playoff drought in the four major sports leagues (Pro Football Talk)

Jordan Reid’s seven-round mock draft (ESPN+)

Marvin Jones is returning to the Lions on a one-year deal (CBS Sports)

Ranking the draft’s weakest and strongest position groups (NFL.com)

Which players should wear the number zero? (Pro Football Network)

NFL teams still do not understand Lamar Jackson’s value (The Ringer)