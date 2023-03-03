2023 NFL Scouting Combine Day 2: Defensive Backs to watch

After an exciting day one of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, with some extremely athletic defensive linemen and linebackers putting on a show, it’s time for an even more athletic group to take the field.

The defensive backs take the field today and while the Chargers likely won’t need to add one on day one or even day two, we are likely to see the Chargers add a safety and/or cornerback on day three.

Based on the times from yesterday I’d expect to see some blazing 40 times today from this group. I’ll also be watching the positional drills as you can see a lot from how fluid guys are moving through these drills.

So, who am I watching today?

Cornerbacks

Deonte Banks - Maryland

Julius Brents - Kansas State

Darius Rush - South Carolina

Mekhi Garner - LSU

Safeties

Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State

Jammie Robinson - FSU

Sydney Brown - Illinois

Trey Dean III - Florida