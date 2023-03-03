What would you change in Chargers history from the past 5 years?

Earlier this week, I asked you all about the one thing from the past five years of franchise history that you would change if given the chance.

Well, I can’t say I’m surprised at what 99 percent of the responses centered around. Variety was tough to come by but here are the best answers from this week’s community discussion!

LFG_Boltz

I wish we could erase the Tillery first round selection 4 years ago. There were a few other impact players available if I remember correctly like Deebo & DK Metcalf.

Jayi

That Jeff Bezos buys the team, moves the team back to SD and builds his own palace!

EV37

I would have fired the GM along with Lynn and hired Brian Daboll as HC and either Daniel Jeremiah, Joe Schoen or Louis Riddick for GM.

Spanos Must Go

If we can go back 6-years I’d agree on the whole stay in San Diego and build a stadium followed by drafting Mahomes instead of MWill.

Buck Melanoma

Come back next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion!