Tom Telesco announces OGs Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer will switch sides in 2023

Chargers fans have had a lot of fun predicting what the team’s offensive line would end up looking like by the start of the 2023 regular season.

After Trey Pipkins re-signed with the team, that helped not only shape the final draft of the group, but it also helped clear up the potential draft plans of the Chargers. Now, with the Annual League Meeting finishing up today, we’ve got a little extra foresight into what fans can expect on the offensive side of the trenches.

According to general manager Tom Telesco, the Chargers plan to have Zion Johnson transition to left guard where he’ll replace the now-released Matt Feiler while Jamaree Salyer, who started the majority of the season at left tackle in place of Rashawn Slater, will switch sides and slide in at right guard.

At Boston College, Johnson started 18 games at left guard in two seasons with the program, including 11 starts as a senior. While continuity may be seen as the better route over another transition prior to his second year in the NFL, Telesco believes both Johnson and Salyer are talented enough that it truly doesn’t matter in the end where they play for the Chargers.

How do you all feel about these changes? Is it the right thing to do? Were you a fan of continuity along the line? Let us know all of your thoughts below.