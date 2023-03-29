Chargers Draft: 4 players to watch at their pro days on Wednesday, March 29

Today is the largest group of pro days with 11 total events taking place. The headliners include LSU and Maryland, both of which have a player the Chargers should be very interested in.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. Below are four players that the Bolts should be keeping tabs on who will take the field today.

LSU

EDGE BJ Ojulari

The brother of Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, BJ is the next in line make waves at the next level.

Long and lean at 6’2 and 248 pounds, Ojulari wins with elite length and a get-off that’ll threaten any pass protector. His ghost technique is one of his most-effective moves along with his ability to bend and flatten around corners. He’ll need to toughen up as a run defender but he’s already a willing and able edge container. Regardless, his non-stop motor and sudden twitch will keep him in the fight for a sack on every pass rush.

Ojulari did not run the 40 or test any agilities at the combine so today should allow us to complete the picture of his athletic profile.

SEC leaders in pressures/game in 2022:



1. Byron Young, Tennessee (4.80)

2. BJ Ojulari, LSU (4.75)

t3. Will Anderson, Alabama (4.33)

t3. Derick Hall, Auburn (4.33)



With his athletic twitch and motor, Young continues to rise. pic.twitter.com/avPY3np5Ze — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 12, 2022

Maryland

CB Deonte Banks

Banks was one of the NFL Combine’s biggest winners after a stellar performance where he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at 6’0 and 197 pounds. Add in a 42” vertical and 11’4 broad jump and you’ve got arguably the most-athletic cornerback in this year’s draft.

Banks has nothing left to truly prove ahead of the draft, but being able to add one more on-field performance to his resume would only solidify his chances of coming off the board in the first round.

Maryland CB Deonte Banks could be a great corner for the #Vikings and Flores' defense.



- He's sticky, feel like he's always on WR's hip

- Great awareness, understands what others are doing, uses sideline to his advantage

- His ability/quickness to closepic.twitter.com/WdTgBBdG5F — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) March 1, 2023

WR Jonathan Mingo

Mingo is one of my favorite receivers in this draft that isn’t getting talked about enough. His athletic profile is one of the more eye-popping in the class with a 4.46 40 at 6’2 and 220 pounds is still absurd. His 39.5” vertical 10’9 is also insane for someone his size.

The former Rebel looked as smooth as silk during his combine drills, especially the gauntlet which is a big indicator for me when it comes to deciding which prospects are the most natural pass catchers.

On top of it all, Mingo will leave Ole Miss as the school’s all-time single-game leader in receiving yards which is quite the feat when you recall that standouts AJ Brown and D.K. Metcalf also went through that school.

Jonathan Mingo vs. Vandy:

9 Rec

247 Rec Yds

2 Rec TD



The most receiving yards in a game in Ole Miss history ❗️ pic.twitter.com/zqL8nPmf80 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 9, 2022

WR A.T. Perry

Perry is an underrated riser in this year’s class of wideouts and it’s easy to see why. With great size and length (6’3.5, 198 pounds), Perry ran a 4.47 and posted an 11’1 broad jump at this year’s combine. He was also one of the standouts at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl where numerous defensive backs struggled to guard him throughout the week.

Despite coming in sub-200 pounds, Perry can consistently fight through physical corners in press coverage before creating separation with a nifty crossover package. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com believes he has what it takes to be a day two pick this year but that high of selection will only be justified if he can put it all together on a more consistent basis. His 17 drops over the past two seasons will give some teams pause, but you can’t argue that his ceiling is could be well worth it at the right price.