Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Things have begun to heat back up following the Annual League Meeting where Brandon Staley spoke on the Austin Ekeler situation, discussed the potential changes to the offensive line, and told media members that contract negotiations are ongoing with Justin Herbert while expressing immense confidence that the team’s superstar will be their quarterback for a long time.

Not a bad bit of news heading into next month’s draft.

And now for today’s links.

