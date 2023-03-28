Chargers nab stellar trio in new three-round mock draft

Once the draft community finally gets into the swing of multi-round mock drafts, my excitement starts to peak. Three-rounders and above, that’s the good stuff.

Today, we’ve got a three-round mock from from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson and I’ve got to say, I would love this haul on the first two days.

Let’s go ahead and jump right in.

21. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

As many would likely put it the same way, Robinson is the complete package at the running back position and it’s just shame that the position has been so devalued.

Even if the team keeps Austin Ekeler into 2023 and beyond, there’s no reason not to snag Robinson should he fall this far. He’s as versatile as they come and the ability to swap him and Ekeler in and out and across the formation will make opposing defensive squirm trying to find the right package and personnel to defend them.

Lastly, the Chargers have needed a player who can churn out YAC of any kind. Robinson can do just that. Just check the graphic below.

Whoever drafts Bijan Robinson is getting a certified playmaker pic.twitter.com/ymau6GvNoE — PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2023

54. CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

If the Chargers want to bet on high-upside athletic traits, there aren’t much better in this draft than Martin. At this year’s combine, Martin leapt an incredible 44” in the vertical. He also posted a 4.46 in the 40 and an 11’1 in the broad at 5’11 and 194 pounds.

In five years with the Fighting Illini, Martin record 225 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

Martin is being viewed by many as a potential slot/safety hybrid where his high football IQ and quick closing ability can be put to good use.

#Illinois DB Jartavius Martin was used in a variety of way. Oozes physicality, particularly at the catch point and in run game.



2nd on team w/64 total tackles (51 solo, team lead) plus ball skills (3 INT's, 11 PBU's).



Versatile secondary Day 3 type of player. Senior Bowl bound. pic.twitter.com/YxztBP3J8G — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 12, 2023

85. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

An actual exciting pass rusher is still on the at 85? Sign me up.

At 6’3 and 254 pounds, Hall is NFL ready with a rocked-up build and the type of athleticism to match. Hall posted a 4.55 at the NFL Combine and tested well enough across the board to post a 9.37 RAS (relative athletic score), easily topping the elite threshold of 9.00.

With 24 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks over his final two seasons, Hall is ready to immediately step in as a solid rotational pass rusher with the Chargers and would likely be the first to replace Khalil Mack when his time comes to an end in LA.