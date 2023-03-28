Chargers Draft: 4 players to watch at their pro days on Tuesday, March 28

Below are four players that the Chargers should be interested in who will hit the field today.

RB Devon Achane

If there was a potential Austin Ekeler replacement in this year’s draft, it’s Achane. The 5’8, 188-pounder is one of the smallest backs in this class but you wouldn’t know that by watching him tote the rock between the tackles. Achane fights and claws his way for the tough yards which is just icing on the cake for the elusive dual-threat back.

As a pass catcher, he’s able to take pass to the flat for major yardage if a defender fails to break down enough. His ability to stick a foot in the ground and cut on a dime will be coveted by a team willing and able to find the right role for him as a rookie.

Achane only tested in the 40 and vertical jump at the combine, so here’s to hoping he does both the short shuttle and three-cone so we can see just how elite his lateral movement is.

Devon Achane is like Tyreek Hill, but at RB.



Watch him here dust the DB who has a clear angle to tackle him, then he stiff arms 2 more and trucks a 3rd.



His ability to get around the edge and evade tacklers is going to be a PROBLEM in the NFL pic.twitter.com/7aCcDmKaaA — Unending Rebuild (@UnendingRebuild) March 24, 2023

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Despite his size, Forbes will surprise teams with his physicality he plays with on the outside. Weighing in at 166 pounds is certainly a bit concerning, but his 4.35 40 time and knack for taking the ball away will quickly overshadow whatever shortcomings he may have on the scale. His six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and a blocked kick in 2022 helped him earn Second-Team AP All-American honors and show just how disruptive he can be.

Other than his play strength as a tackler, he’s got just about everything a team would want in a potential starting corner.

Emmanuel Forbes anticipates and uses his speed/length to disrupt the screen pic.twitter.com/K2gIGlPXbe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 12, 2023

Tulsa

RB Deneric Prince

Prince could be this year’s Isiah Pacheco, meaning he’s likely to come off the board in the late rounds but could make an impact with a team in the right situation with his combination of size (6’0, 215 pounds) and speed (4.41 40 time). I was sold on Prince when I saw him split two-high safeties on an 84-yard run against Temple. Not many backs can do that, even with the running start through the front seven like Prince had in the video below.

If the Chargers want to continue throwing late-round darts at running backs, Prince is a good one aim at next.

Tulsa’s Deneric Prince showcasing some of that 4.41 speed as he eliminates tackle angles on his way to an 84-yard TD run.



The Texas A&M transfer has a similar height-weight-speed-production profile to that of Isiah Pacheco. Sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft class pic.twitter.com/rRb0B5eCYF — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 19, 2023

LB Daiyan Henley

The Chargers like Henley as a mid-round prospect with range and speed, not unlike the guy that just signed away to the Chiefs. If Brandon Staley wants to continue betting on linebackers with rookie contracts, Henley isn’t a bad option. He’s a lean prospect at 6’1 and 225 pounds but he’s got the quickness to shoot gaps and elude blockers inside the box.

If there’s an area I would like to see Henley improve on, it’s trusting his instincts so he can unlock the next gear to play even faster. His hesitation tends to cost him and the defense yardage and the Chargers aren’t a team willing to continue being gashed on the ground any longer.

Ideally, I like Henley in the fourth round, but that might be a bit late for him.