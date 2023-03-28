Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Lamar Jackson wants a trade? Cool. Fingers crossed an NFC team comes knocking with a deal the Ravens can’t refuse. One more former MVP out of the AFC would be sweet, sweet music to our ears.

You all know what to do with this open thread. Have some fun.

And now for today’s links.

