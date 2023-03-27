Chargers Draft: 4 players to watch at their pro days on Monday, March 27

It’s Monday which mean’s we’ve got another full week of pro days ahead.

Below are four players that the Chargers should be interested in who will hit the field today.

DL Nesta Jade-Silvera

Although he’s regarded as the Sun Devils’ top prospect this year, Jade-Silvera will likely come off the board late on day three or even as a priority free agent. The 6’2, 306-pounder is most ideal as a nose tackle in an even front whose heavy hands will shock centers at the snap.

Jade-Silvera’s biggest shortcoming is his lateral agility and inconsistency in beating reach attempts by opposing linemen. There’s likely a role for him on a team, it’s just not one of the most valuable roles currently on an NFL club in the year 2023.

While I think Michigan IOL Olusegun Oluwatimi did a good job recovering some while losing ground, it’s no secret that Arizona State IDL Nesta Jade Silvera has some serious power. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/JnrWkGqs9O — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 1, 2023

Miami

TE Will Mallory

Mallory was the fastest tight end at this year’s combine after posting a 4.54 in the 40 at 6’4 1⁄ 2 and 240 pounds. His 36.5” vertical and 10’5 broad jump were also among the best at his position, showing just how much athletic upside Mallory has for a team willing to utilize his downfield ability and invest the time in to round out the rest of his game. If a team can inject some physicality into his game — both as a run blocker and in his route running — Mallory could end up being a steal on day three

.@CanesFootball Will Mallory was fastest TE at Combine.



His 4.54 official time made some NFL scouts go back to re-check the tape.



Here’s what they saw .



Speed confirmed.



Sure you have @WillMallory_25 ranked high enough?#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/YDO9LYLqxO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 27, 2023

North Carolina

WR Josh Downs

Downs is a favorite of many in draft circles as one of the best wideouts not being talked about enough.

While on the smaller side (5’9, 171 pounds), Downs tested extremely well across the board. His 4.48 is just fine at his size, but it’s his shiftiness before and after the catch that has teams intrigued the most. He recorded just under 2,300 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns over his final two seasons. On top of that, he’s also dangerous as a return man where he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors in 202 as an all-purpose player after returning 10 punts and averaging 13.3 yards per return.

Josh Downs might be on the smaller side but he checks off a lot of boxes ✅



Early Declare

Breakout Age 19.1

Dominator 35.4

BS RYPTPA 3.49

BS TD Share 44%

BS Target Share 39.2%



The tape matches the numbers

pic.twitter.com/DlprOkXN6L — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) March 21, 2023

S JL Skinner

Skinner was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl but missed the game due to a death in the family. In February, he tore a pectoral muscle during training and was forced to miss working out at the NFL Combine, as well. Today, the 6’4, 209-pound safety will get the chance to show off his skills in front of coaches and scouts for the first time this offseason.

With excellent length, Skinner is able to offer a rangy presence on the back end while also being a physical and disruptive piece in run defense. He likely will be utilized the most in the box with his quick closing step on shallow routes and a knack for sifting through garbage in the box to string out outside runs.