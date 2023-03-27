Chargers to visit with UAB CB Starling Thomas V

As it stands, the Chargers cornerback room has its fair share of questions heading into next month’s draft.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis headline the group while J.C. Jackson continues to rehab from a severe injury that may keep him sidelined through the start of the upcoming regular season. Second-year players Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard, along with veteran depth piece Kemon Hall, are set to back up those three up when everyone is healthy. Until Jackson is back, Taylor is expected to take over in the slot barring a reunion with Bryce Callahan who is still out there as a free agent.

In the meantime, the Chargers are doing their homework on plenty of cornerback prospects in this year’s class, including some name not currently being flaunted among the other top names. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bolts are scheduled to meet with UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V, a speedy standout from the East-West Shrine Bowl whose expected to come off the board sometime on day three.

UAB corner Starling Thomas V will be busy during pre-draft process, visiting seven teams including #Chargers #Colts and #Vikings. Intriguing Day 3 prospect ran 4.28 40 and had standout moments at East-West Shrine Bowl week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 26, 2023

Standing at 6’0 and 194 pounds, Thomas recorded a blazing 40 time at his recent pro day with times ranging between 4.28 and 4.30. The rest of his numbers were average to above average with a 37.5” in the vertical and 10’5” in the broad being the next best marks. His 4.36 in the short shuttle and 7.21 in the three-cone drill were both underwhelming and each ranked in the 10th percentile or less at his position.

Thomas was a First-Team All-CUSA selection as a senior in 2022 after leading the team with 15 pass breakups to go with 30 total tackles and a single tackle for loss. The year before, he was an honorable mention pick as both a cornerback and punt returner after recording two interceptions and eight pass breakups.