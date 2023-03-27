 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime during a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome to another week in paradise.

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially one month from today on April 27th in Kansas City! The final countdown begins!

Let’s have some fun between now and then, huh?

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Important 2023 offseason dates for the Chargers (Chargers.com)

ESPN assessed the free agent moves of the Chargers (Chargers.com)

A seven-round mock draft following free agency (Bolt Beat)

Best Chargers draft picks by year since 2000 (Chargers Wire)

NFL News:

The Seahawks are bringing back Bobby Wagner on a one-year deal (ESPN)

14 candidates who could be traded during this year’s NFL draft (CBS Sports)

Robert Saleh believes Aaron Rodgers’ interest in team shows how far they’ve come (NFL.com)

The Broncos are not trading Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton (Pro Football Talk)

Ranking the 15 best skill position groups in the NFL (Sports Illustrated)

The NFL is unlikely to allow reviews on questionable roughing the passer calls (Bleacher Report)

