2023 NFL Draft Show: Offensive Line

The Lightning Round draft podcast is back with Garrett, Jamie and the new addition Craig Smith to share their NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the Offensive Line in the 2023 draft class. They go over some of the top prospects, list their personal top guys, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The Offensive Tackles they cover on this show are:

Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State

Peter Skoronski – Northwestern

Broderick Jones – Georgia

Dawand Jones – Ohio St.

Darnell Wright – Tennessee

Cody Mauch – North Dakota St.

The Interior Offensive Lineman they cover on this show are:

O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida

Steve Avila – TCU

John Michael Schmitz – Minnesota

Joe Tippmann – Wisconsin

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!