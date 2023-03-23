Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers re-signed cornerback Kemon Hall (Chargers.com)

Chargers assistant athletic trainer Marco Zucconi earned the Athletic Trainer of the Year Award (Chargers.com)

Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s conference call (Chargers Wire)

Are the Chargers expected to cut Dustin Hopkins following the tendering of Cameron Dicker? (Bolt Beat)

Who will end up signing Yannick Ngakoue? (Pro Football Network)

A Canadian billionaire is potentially in the works to purchase the Commanders (ESPN)

What have been the best low-cost signings this offseason? (CBS Sports)

Ozzie Newsome believes Deshaun Watson’s contract created problems for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson (Pro Football Talk)

David Long was surprised by Mike Vrabel’s “durability” comments (NFL.com)

The Jaguars added D’Ernest Johnson to their backfield (NFL.com)