Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Another day, another dollar. Feel free to use this thread to discuss anything an everything on your minds.

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

The Chargers re-signed cornerback Kemon Hall (Chargers.com)

Chargers assistant athletic trainer Marco Zucconi earned the Athletic Trainer of the Year Award (Chargers.com)

Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s conference call (Chargers Wire)

Are the Chargers expected to cut Dustin Hopkins following the tendering of Cameron Dicker? (Bolt Beat)

NFL News:

Who will end up signing Yannick Ngakoue? (Pro Football Network)

A Canadian billionaire is potentially in the works to purchase the Commanders (ESPN)

What have been the best low-cost signings this offseason? (CBS Sports)

Ozzie Newsome believes Deshaun Watson’s contract created problems for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson (Pro Football Talk)

David Long was surprised by Mike Vrabel’s “durability” comments (NFL.com)

The Jaguars added D’Ernest Johnson to their backfield (NFL.com)

