Chargers re-sign CB Kemon Hall, FA LB Troy Reeder signs with the Vikings

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced the re-signing of cornerback Kemon Hall.

The former Chargers undrafted free agent from 2019 has also spent time with the Cowboys, Saints, and Vikings but wound up back with the Chargers in 2021. He’s appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons while mainly playing on special teams. His current NFL stats include eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.

In other news, former Chargers and Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is reportedly signing with the Vikings to reunite with Kevin O’Connell who was on staff during Reeder’s stint with the other team in Los Angeles. Reeder saw time in all 17 regular games in 2022 but mainly played on special teams with very little time on defense. He ended the season with 11 total tackles, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

His move to sign elsewhere is a bit of a surprise as the Chargers are now very shallow at linebacker heading into next month’s draft. Behind projected starters Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, they have just Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga, a former sixth-round pick and undrafted free agent, respectively.