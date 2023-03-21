Chargers Draft: 4 players to watch at their pro days on Tuesday, March 21

Pro days continue to roll on this week with several notable players scheduled to workout across today’s slate. The only Power 5 schools hosting workouts today are Auburn, Iowa State, USC, and Rutgers which unsurprisingly means there’s a bit less top-tier talent to watch.

Below are three players that the Chargers should be interested who will hit the field today.

Auburn

EDGE Derick Hall

Hall was a standout at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis where he blazed to a 4.55 in the 40 at 6’3 and 254 pounds. He’s got great length with 34.5” arms and also posted solid explosion numbers with a 33.5” vertical and 10’7” in the broad jump.

There isn’t much else for Hall to do at his pro day besides improving on his numbers, but adding on anything extra to his previous performance will only further push him into the discussion of the first round.

Hall finished his senior season with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His efforts earned him an invitation to this year’s Senior Bowl where he performed well for the numerous scouts in attendance.

auburn pro day tomorrow which means one last time to get off some derick hall propaganda. put the icing on the cake & he’s a top 40 pick. ball player. pic.twitter.com/qmBzQFV6ZN — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) March 21, 2023

Iowa State

EDGE Will McDonald IV

McDonald is one of the best finesse pass rushers in this class with an unmatched spin move and elite length. He only performed jumps while at the NFL Combine where he posted 36” in the vertical and and incredible 11’0 in the broad jump. There haven’t been a lot of predictions in regards to what scouts expect him to run in the 40 but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him run sub-4.65 at a hair under 240 pounds.

As a junior, McDonald was named the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big 12 setting a school record in sacks with 11.5. He repeated as a First-Team All-Big 12 performer in 2022 but he mustered just five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts.

Best spin in the class… Will McDonald is a fun pass rusher pic.twitter.com/Dkz14pqlzg — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 7, 2023

USC

CB Mekhi Blackmon

Blackmon only measures 5’11 and 178 pounds but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a reputation as a physical man corner whose aggression creates both positive and negative plays for his team.

His 4.47 40 in Indianapolis is just fine for his size and his jumps of 36” (vertical) and 10’5” (broad) were also respectable. In his final season with the Trojans, Blackmon earned Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac 12 honors after picking off three passes and leading the team with 12 pass breakups in 14 starts.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his notes that Blackmon could become a “illegal contact machine” at the next level but he balances it with great hands in press and the knack for tracking the deep ball as if he was on the other side of the ball.

Blackmon will certainly be a late-round pick who will need extra time to polish his game before he sees any meaningful snaps as a pro.

WHAT A PICK BY MEKHI BLACKMON. pic.twitter.com/4Mo2tj9uIp — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 25, 2022

Princeton

WR Andrei Iosivas

Iosivas was a small-school standout at this year’s Senior Bowl before turning in a great performance at this year’s combine. With great size (6’3 205), Iosivas ran a 4.43 in the 40 with a 39” vertical and a 10’8 in the broad. He was also one of the line receivers to participate in agilities where he timed a 6.85 in the three-cone drill and a 4.12 in the short shuttle.

Iosivas is also an elite athlete off the field where he’s a heptathlete for the Princeton Track & Field team. He needs to work on using his size better at the catch point but his physical gifts give him a great foundation to continue improving on the nuance of the position.