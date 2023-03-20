Chargers in the XFL: Week 5 review

Week five in the XFL brought with it the halfway point of the 10-game season, along with a number of exciting and competitive games.

Seven Chargers in all contributed to their team across five different franchises.

Here’s how these former Bolts fared over the weekend.

Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Sea Dragons

Former 2020 undrafted running back Darius Bradwell showed up this week on the Sea Dragons’ active roster and ended up leading the team with nine carries which he turned into 12 yards and a touchdown. Once compared to a “F150” as a back by former head coach Anthony Lynn, Bradwell has apparently caught on with one of the better teams in the XFL.

D.C. Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

Former Chargers defensive tackle Caraun Reid totaled three tackles to help the Defenders hold back the Battlehawks offense and win their fifth-consecutive game.

St. Louis wideout Austin Proehl caught a trio of passes for 29 yards. He’s currently 17th in the XFL with 153 yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Safety Ben DeLuca had five total tackles with a tackle for loss. Brandon Sebastian, a 2022 UDFA with the Chargers last year, had just one tackle.

Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas

In his second week on the active roster, former Bolts UDFA back Kenneth Farrow toted the rock 11 times for 37 yards to lead the Renegades with a 3.4 YPC. Starter De’Veon Smith led the team in total rushing yards, but he was far less efficient at 2.3 yards per clip.

Cornerback Devaunte Bausby, who spent some time in LA during the 2021 season, has has been a consistent starter on the outside for Arlington as they’ve remained one of the best defenses in the XFL. In a low-scoring affair, the Renegades kept the Brahmas to just 10 points and picked off three passes.

Brahmas running back Kallen Ballage couldn’t get anything going in the ground game but found a rhythm as a receiver with five catches for 42 yards.