Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome to another week of the NFL offseason. Today marks a loose start to the second wave of free agency following a lull in movement over the weekend, which means we may have another signing coming up around the corner.

John Johnson III? I sure hope so. Either way, strap in for another week with plenty of big names left on the market.

And now for today’s links.

J.K. Scott’s return to the Chargers was massive for the special teams unit (Chargers.com)

Three players the Chargers may regret not signing in the first wave of free agency (Bolt Beat)

Fans aren’t happy about Austin Ekeler’s tone-deaf tweet (Bolt Beat)

How strong of a potential connection is there between the Chargers and Zeke Elliott? (LA Football Network)

A new 2023 mock draft with a lot of trades in the first round (CBS Sports)

The Lions are signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal (NFL.com)

How do the top nine quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class stack up against each other in important categories? (ESPN+)

What are the worst contracts given out thus far in free agency? (Pro Football Network)

Is Bijan Robinson the most complete running back prospect since Saquon Barkley? (The Ringer)

The Panthers announced an agreement with Adam Thielen over the weekend (Pro Football Talk)