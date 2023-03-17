Chargers re-sign P JK Scott to a 2-year, $4 million deal

We’ve got punter news, everyone!

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers and punter JK Scott have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $4 million deal to which helps the Bolts keep their special teams core together for several more seasons.

Scott signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal prior to the 2022 season a lone season with the Jaguars. He ended the season averaging 43.6 yards per punt with a long of 60 yards. While the 43.6 average was the second-lowest among his career, Scott’s net yards per punt was actually the best of his five-year career at 41.1. In fact, Scott placed 38.4 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line which was also the highest mark of his career.

Scott was originally a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2018 out of Alabama. While with the Crimson Tide, Scott won two national championships and was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection (2014, 2016).