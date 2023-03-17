Chargers re-sign TE Donald Parham

At the start of the legal tampering window, the Chargers and tight end Donald Parham could not come to terms on an agreement which led to Parham and his camp moving on to test the market. After four days of free agency moves, it looks as if the market didn’t pan out the way they expected and a return to the Chargers was the smartest move.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chargers and Parham agreed to a new deal, according to his agent Safarrah Lawson.

Tight end Donald Parham is re-signing with the #Chargers, agent Safarrah Lawson confirms. Another option for Justin Herbert in the fold. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2023

Since joining the Chargers in 2020, Parham has accumulated 40 receptions, 479 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns while battling a number of injuries over the past two seasons.

When healthy, Parham is a mismatch against both linebackers and defensive backs with his incredible size and length. When utilized up the seams and in the end zone, his 6’8 height can be hellish for opposing defenders to overcome. With Parham now under wraps for the 2023 seasons, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have a very intriguing weapon to utilize in his new Chargers offense.